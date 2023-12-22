Gold rates up by Rs.1,800 to Rs 219,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 1,800 and was sold at Rs 219,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs 218,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1543 to Rs 188,443 from Rs 186,900 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 172,740 from Rs 171,325, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $19 to $2,074 from $.2,055, the Association reported.