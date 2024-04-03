Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.1,800 To Rs238,900 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.1,800 to Rs238,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs1,800 and was sold at Rs238,900 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs237,100 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,543 and was sold at Rs204,818 against the sale price of Rs203,275 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs187,750 as from Rs186,335, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.10 to Rs.2,610 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.8.57 to Rs.2,237.65.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $17 to 2,290 from $2,273, the Association reported.

