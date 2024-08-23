Gold Rates Up By Rs.200 Per Tola To Rs.262,000
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.262,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.261,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.172 to Rs. 224,623 from Rs.
224,451 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.205,904 from Rs.205,747, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market decreased by $12 to 2,492 from $2,504, the Association reported.
