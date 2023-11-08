Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.200 To Rs.214,200 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.200 to Rs.214,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.214,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 214,000 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.172 to Rs.183,642 from Rs.

183,470 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,338 from Rs168,181, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $1,988, the Association reported.

