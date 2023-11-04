Gold rates up by Rs.200 to Rs.214,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.214,600 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.214,400 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.172 to Rs.183,985 from Rs.

183,813 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,653 from Rs168,496, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,012 from $2,005, the Association reported.