Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.200 To Rs.214,600 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 04, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.200 to Rs.214,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.214,600 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.214,400 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.172 to Rs.183,985 from Rs.

183,813 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,653 from Rs168,496, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,012 from $2,005, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to fi ..

Death toll rises to 137 as rescuers struggle to find Nepal quake survivors

16 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

Ishaq Dar appointed PML-N’s election cell head

26 minutes ago
 MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emir ..

MoHRE launches guidebooks for private sector, Emirati professionals to raise awa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bi ..

UAE delegation meets the White House to advance bilateral relations in science, ..

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Nepal and offers condolences over earthquake victi ..

3 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

Fawad Chaudhary arrested from Islamabad

3 hours ago
Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardm ..

Irfan Pathan raises voice against Israeli bombardment in Gaza

3 hours ago
 EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in Lond ..

EPAA to participate in World Travel Market in London

3 hours ago
 Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and cult ..

Dubai Culture celebrates Emirati heritage and culture ambassadors

3 hours ago
 Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

Is Your Vlogging Gear on Point?

3 hours ago
 Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Isl ..

Asad Qaiser transferred to judicial lock-up in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodb ..

Mushaal urges world to act promptly to stop bloodbath of Kashmiris in IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business