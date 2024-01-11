Gold rates up by Rs.200 to Rs216,300 per tola

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs. 216,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.216,100 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 171 to Rs. 185,442 from Rs.

185,271 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,989 from Rs.169,832 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,052 from $.2,047, the Association reported.

