Gold Rates Up By Rs.200 To Rs216,500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.200 to Rs216,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs. 216,500 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 216,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 172 to Rs. 185,614 from Rs.

185,442 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.170,146 from Rs. 169,989 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $2,056 from $.2,052, the Association reported.

