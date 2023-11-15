Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs2,000 To Rs 214,800 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs2,000 to Rs 214,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs 214,800 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs 212,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,714 to Rs 184,156 from Rs 182,442 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 168,810 from Rs 167,238, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $1988 from $1,965, the Association reported.

