Gold Rates Up By Rs2,000 To Rs.262,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Gold rates up by Rs2,000 to Rs.262,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2,000 and was traded at Rs.262,100 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.260,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,714 and was sold at Rs.224,708 against Rs.

222,994 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.205,983 from Rs.204,411, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and were sold at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,503 against $2481, the Association reported.

