Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs2,200 To Rs 216,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs2,200 to Rs 216,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs 216,500 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs 214,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,886 to Rs 185,614 from Rs 183,728 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,146 from Rs 168,417, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change in prices are were sold at Rs.2,550 and 2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $20 to $2006 from $1986, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

UHS College of Pharmacy approved

15 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

1 hour ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

15 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

15 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

15 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business