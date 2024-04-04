Gold Rates Up By Rs.2,200 To Rs241,100 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,200 and was sold at Rs241,100 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs238,900 on the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,886 and was sold at Rs206,704 against the sale price of Rs204,818 and 10 gram 22 karat gold also increased to Rs189,480 from Rs187,750, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.40 to Rs2,650 from Rs.2,610 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.34.29 to Rs,2271.94 from Rs.2,237.65.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to 2,311 from $2,290, the Association reported.
