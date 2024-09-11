Gold rates up by Rs.2,300 to Rs.264,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs.264,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 261,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,972 to Rs. 226,337 from Rs.

224,365 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.207,476 from Rs. 205,668, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $2,523 from $2,523, the Association reported.