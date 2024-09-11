Gold Rates Up By Rs.2,300 To Rs.264,000
Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs.264,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 261,700 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,972 to Rs. 226,337 from Rs.
224,365 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.207,476 from Rs. 205,668, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,900 and Rs.2,486.28 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $23 to $2,523 from $2,523, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Malaika Arora's father commits suicide in Mumbai
Strong earthquake felt in various cities across Pakistan
Govt limits pension duration for eligible families for 10 years
Death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 2024
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking ..
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors
NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points
Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..
Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
More Stories From Business
-
Cars' sale up 27% during July-August 20241 minute ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES51 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 September 20246 hours ago
-
Rana tanveer attends 202nd Brazil Independence Day ceremony15 hours ago
-
Ahsan reviews performance of units working in flood-affected areas15 hours ago
-
Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, establishment of bilateral banking sector will lead to ..16 hours ago
-
Chinese business delegation visit SIFC17 hours ago
-
Businessmen can make Pakistan an economic power: Dr Gohar Ejaz18 hours ago
-
China shows interest to invest in Pakistan’s diverse sectors19 hours ago
-
Sohail Pasha elected chairman PTEA unopposed19 hours ago
-
Chinese delegation from Shandong CCI visits LCCI21 hours ago