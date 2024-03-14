Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.250 To Rs 228,550 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 02:30 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.250 to Rs 228,550 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local market increased by Rs.250 and was traded at Rs.228,550 on Thursday as against its sale at Rs. 228,300 on the last trading day

The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.215 to Rs195,945 from Rs.

195,735 whereas that 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.179,616 from Rs.179,420, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 and was traded at $2,188 from $2,179, the Association reported.

