Gold Rates Up By Rs.2,500 Per Tola To Rs.260,200

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 17, 2024 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2024) The per tola price7of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.260,200 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.257,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,144 to Rs.223,080 from Rs.

220,936 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.204,490 from Rs.202,525, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,950 whereas that of ten gram wnt up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,529.14.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $46 to $2,507 from $.2,461, the Association reported.

