Gold Rates Up By Rs.2,900 To Rs 235,500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2023 | 07:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,900 and was sold at Rs.235,500 as compared to its sale at Rs.232,600 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increase by Rs.2,486 to Rs.

201,903 from Rs 199,417 whereas the rates of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs185,078 from Rs 182,799, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver increased by Rs.50 and was sold at Rs1,850 against its sale at Rs 2,800 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,443.41 from Rs 2,400.54.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $4 to $1,919 from $1,915, the Association reported.

