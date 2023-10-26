Gold rates up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.211,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,900 and was sold at Rs.211,350 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.208,450 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,486 to Rs.181,198 from Rs.

178,712 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.166,098 from Rs.163,820, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2010 from $1,990, the Association reported.