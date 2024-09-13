Gold rates up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.265,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,900 and was sold at Rs.265,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 263,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,486 to Rs.227,966 from Rs.

225,480 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.208,970 from Rs. 206,690, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,950 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,529.14.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $51 to $2,566 from $2,515, the Association reported.