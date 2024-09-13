Gold Rates Up By Rs.2,900 To Rs.265,900
Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,900 and was sold at Rs.265,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 263,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,486 to Rs.227,966 from Rs.
225,480 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.208,970 from Rs. 206,690, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,950 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,529.14.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $51 to $2,566 from $2,515, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..
IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”
Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told
Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024
Training Class at VTI Garment City
Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila
Murder suspect arrested in Wah
DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio
Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday
NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements
More Stories From Business
-
SECP extends Companies Regularization Scheme53 minutes ago
-
SPI witnesses nominal increase of 0.01%2 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal highlights delays and cost escalation in Diamer Basha Dam Project2 hours ago
-
PARC introduced 10 high-yielding pulses seed varieties during current year4 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes7 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates7 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 20248 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 20249 hours ago
-
Pakistan hosts successful SCO business, investment Conference18 hours ago
-
Training Class at VTI Garment City18 hours ago
-
Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves surge to $ 14.8 billion19 hours ago
-
SBP slashes policy rate by 200bps to 17.5%19 hours ago