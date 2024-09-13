Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.2,900 To Rs.265,900

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.2,900 to Rs.265,900

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,900 and was sold at Rs.265,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 263,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,486 to Rs.227,966 from Rs.

225,480 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.208,970 from Rs. 206,690, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,950 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,529.14.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $51 to $2,566 from $2,515, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meetin ..

Justice Muneeb leaves Judicial Commission's meeting over disagreement on Proposa ..

2 hours ago

IHC sets aside PTI MNA'arrests, declares FIRs as “good comedy”

2 hours ago
 Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, ..

Govt financing 32 dams during current FY2024-25, NA told

2 hours ago
 Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Mala ..

Post-mortem report reveals cause of death of Malaika Arora’s father Anil Aror ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2024

9 hours ago
Training Class at VTI Garment City

Training Class at VTI Garment City

18 hours ago
 Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in ..

Gang involved in street crimes busted, 3 held in Taxila

18 hours ago
 Murder suspect arrested in Wah

Murder suspect arrested in Wah

18 hours ago
 DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate poli ..

DC calls for coordinated efforts to eradicate polio

18 hours ago
 Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition ..

Ayaz to inaugurate special calligraphy exhibition on Friday

18 hours ago
 NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' ..

NA body approves outsourcing of Parliament Lodges' cleaning arrangements

18 hours ago

More Stories From Business