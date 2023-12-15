Gold rates up by Rs.300 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.218,600 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.218,300 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.257 to Rs.187,414 from Rs.

187,157 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.171,796 from Rs. 171,561, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,670 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs.24.16 to Rs.2,289.09.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2055 from $.2052, the Association reported.