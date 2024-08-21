Gold rates up by Rs.300 per tola to Rs.261,000

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.261,000 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 260,700 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.257 to Rs. 223,765 from Rs.

223,508 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.205,118 from Rs.204,882, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained unchanged at $2,512, the Association reported.