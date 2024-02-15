Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.300 To Rs.211,100 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2024 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.211,100 in the local market on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 210,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.257 to Rs.

180,984 from Rs 180,727 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.165,902 from Rs. 165,666, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,013 against its sale at $2,010 the previous day, the Association reported.

