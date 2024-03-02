Gold Rates Up By Rs.3,500 Per Tola To Rs.220,300
Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,500 and was sold at Rs.220,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.216,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,001 to Rs.188,872 from Rs.
185,871 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.173,132 from Rs.170,382, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs2,600 whereas that of ten ten gram Silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs.2,229.08.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $2,103 from $.2,067, the Association reported.
