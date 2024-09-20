Gold Rates Up By Rs.3,500 Per Tola To Rs.272,000
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,500 and was sold at Rs.272,000 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.268,500 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,001 to Rs.233,196 from Rs.
230,195 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.213,763 from Rs. 211,012, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $35 to $2,612 from $2,577, the Association reported.
