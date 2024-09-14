Gold Rates Up By Rs.400 Per Tola To Rs.266,300
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 14, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.266,300 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.265,900 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs. 228,309 from Rs.
227,966 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.209,283 from Rs. 208,970, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,577 from $2,566, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November
Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak
Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad
Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..
Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 2024
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates
Imran Khan booked in fresh case of inciting rebellion on X
United States and Pakistan Collaborate to Promote Investment, Showcasing Dynamic ..
Governor Punjab presents Rs150mln cheque to Arshad Nadeem
More Stories From Business
-
Chairperson of PERWAKILAN hosts coffee morning during Malaysian Culture show15 minutes ago
-
Malaysian high Commissioner pays courtesy call on Foreign Secretary45 minutes ago
-
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November2 hours ago
-
Commerce minister oil marketing giants eye expansion with 'Oil City' Plan'4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 September 202410 hours ago
-
National Savings announces reduction in profit rates18 hours ago
-
Space technology essential for socio-economic stability of country: Ahsan Iqbal22 hours ago
-
Gold price reaches an all-time high22 hours ago
-
NPO Pakistan, APO Japan concludes successful international workshop on strategic marketing23 hours ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 315 more points23 hours ago
-
CCP approves two acquisitions in packaging, renewable energy sectors24 hours ago