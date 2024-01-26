Gold Rates Up By Rs.400 To Rs.214,200 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.214,200 on Friday in the local market compared to its rates of Rs.213,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.342 to Rs.183,642 from Rs.
183,300 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat declined to Rs168,338 from Rs.168,024 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.
The prices of gold in the international market increased by $5 and was traded at $2,040 against its sale at $2,035, the Association reported.
