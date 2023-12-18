Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.217,200 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs 217,200 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 216,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,543 to Rs 186,214 from Rs 185,871 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,696 from Rs 170,382, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,670 and 2,289.09 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,043 from $.2,040, the Association reported.