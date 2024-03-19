Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.400 To Rs.227,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.400 to Rs.227,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.227,300 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 226,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs.

194,873 from Rs194,530 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.178,634 from Rs. 178,319, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,173 from $.2,170, the Association reported.

