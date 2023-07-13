Gold rates up by Rs.4,000 to 208,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4,00 and was sold at Rs.208,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.204,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3429 to Rs.178,326 from Rs.

174,897 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.163,466 from Rs. 160,322, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $1959 from $1946, the association reported.