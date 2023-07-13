Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.4,000 To 208,400 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published July 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.4,000 to 208,400 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4,00 and was sold at Rs.208,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs.204,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3429 to Rs.178,326 from Rs.

174,897 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.163,466 from Rs. 160,322, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs2,600 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,229.08.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $13 to $1959 from $1946, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink ..

Emirates Steel Arkan, Al Jazeera Steel Product ink MoU to utilise joint expertis ..

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase & ..

Sharjah&#039;s Islamic Arts Festival to showcase &#039;Manifestations&#039; of g ..

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to m ..

Sharjah Ruler directs municipalities’ heads to make daily tours, greenlights A ..

49 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive pla ..

COP28 Presidency releases ambitious, inclusive plan to enable responsible energy ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Education concludes participation in G ..

Ministry of Education concludes participation in G20 Education Working Group mee ..

1 hour ago
 NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen ..

NDMA & Save the Children Signed MoU to Strengthen Disaster Risk Reduction

1 hour ago
Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’ ..

Co-Working Center launched in Gujrat under PITB’s e-Earn program

2 hours ago
 Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC la ..

Commander of Land Forces attends meeting of GCC land forces commanders

3 hours ago
 UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises trainin ..

UAEU Science and Innovation Park organises training workshops for school student ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification b ..

DEWA receives Net-Zero statement of verification based on IWA 42:2022 guidelines

4 hours ago
 RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networki ..

RAKEZ empowers businesses through regular networking events

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 July 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business