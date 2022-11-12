Gold rates up by Rs500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 500 on Saturday as it was sold at Rs155,900 against its sale at Rs155,400, the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 430 and was sold at Rs 133,660 against Rs133,230; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 122,521 against its sale at Rs 122,128, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1680 and Rs 1,440.32 respectively.The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was traded at 1,771 against its sale at $1,760 the previous day, the association reported.