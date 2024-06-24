Gold Rates Up By Rs.500 Per Tola To Rs.242,000
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.242,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 241,500 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.207,476 from Rs.
207,047 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,186 from Rs. 189,793, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,328 from $2,320, the Association reported.
