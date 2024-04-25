Gold Rates Up By Rs500 Per Tola To Rs242,500
Faizan Hashmi Published April 25, 2024 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.242,500 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 242,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.207,905 from Rs.
207,476 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,580 from Rs. 190,186, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,322 from $2,320, the association reported.
Recent Stories
Selection committee dissolved over Pakistan women cricket team's poor performanc ..
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz in police uniform at Chung police center
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
More Stories From Business
-
Tokyo stocks end lower after Meta results13 minutes ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 20243 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 20244 hours ago
-
Meta profits soar but costs of AI cause worry5 hours ago
-
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss13 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'13 hours ago
-
British-Pakistani firm unveils $35 million luxury apartments for overseas Pakistanis in Islamabad14 hours ago
-
European stocks lose momentum after global rally14 hours ago
-
New pulses varieties imperative to cater domestic food requirements: Dr Khalid Hasan15 hours ago
-
CEO KP-EZDMC meets CRBC officials15 hours ago