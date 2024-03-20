Gold Rates Up By Rs.500 To Rs.227,800 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.227,800 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.227,300 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.195,302 from Rs.
194,873 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.179,027 from Rs. 178,634, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,580 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,178 from $.2,173, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Pakistan will not tolerate any kind of terrorism from across border: PM
Senate polls: Nomination papers of Sanam Javed, Zulfi Bukhari, Azam Swati reject ..
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah
SC allows bail to five suspects of May 9
Infinix NOTE 40 Series: Retail Box Leaks suggest Potential Charging Advancements
TECNO Delights Fans with SPARK 20 PRO +: All Colors Now in Stock for PKR 55,999
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced
COAS meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on 2nd & final review
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2024
More Stories From Business
-
Chicken, eggs prices reach at Rs 420 per kg, Rs 280 per dozen1 minute ago
-
PALSP for remedial measures to encourage local steel industry21 minutes ago
-
French regulator hits Google with 250 mn euro fine1 hour ago
-
White House announces almost $20 bn in loans, grants to boost Intel chip production1 hour ago
-
Tractor assembling grew by 77 percent in 07 months2 hours ago
-
Cement exports increase 39.26% to $163.900 mln in 8 months2 hours ago