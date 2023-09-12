Gold rates up by Rs.5,600 to Rs.215,000 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.5,600 and was sold at Rs.215,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.209,400 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.5,058 to Rs.184.585 from Rs.

179,527 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,967 from Rs.165,544 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,550 whereas that of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,911 from $1,926, the Association reported.