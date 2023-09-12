Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.5,600 To Rs.215,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 06:12 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.5,600 to Rs.215,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.5,600 and was sold at Rs.215,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.209,400 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.5,600 and was sold at Rs.215,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.209,400 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.5,058 to Rs.184.585 from Rs.

179,527 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,967 from Rs.165,544 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,550 whereas that of 10 grams of silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $15 to $1,911 from $1,926, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Letters of Light exhibition opens tomorrow at Louv ..

Letters of Light exhibition opens tomorrow at Louvre Abu Dhabi

3 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler appoints Director-General of UAQ Tourism ..

UAQ Ruler appoints Director-General of UAQ Tourism and Archeology Department

3 minutes ago
 Babar Azam secures prestigious ICC Men's Player of ..

Babar Azam secures prestigious ICC Men's Player of August

7 minutes ago
 Standard &amp; Poor&#039;s expects UAE banks to pe ..

Standard &amp; Poor&#039;s expects UAE banks to perform strongly in 2023, with c ..

18 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner for strict action action power ..

Deputy Commissioner for strict action action power theft

6 minutes ago
 Tough decisions needed to steer Gomal University o ..

Tough decisions needed to steer Gomal University out of financial quagmire

6 minutes ago
UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

33 minutes ago
 65 drug peddlers apprehended, over 41kg narcotics ..

65 drug peddlers apprehended, over 41kg narcotics recovered

6 minutes ago
 Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists ..

Zayed Sustainability Prize announces 33 finalists advancing global sustainabilit ..

48 minutes ago
 UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusiv ..

UAE adopts futuristic vision of a digital inclusive education for all: Omar Al O ..

1 hour ago
 Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity a ..

Annual Investment Meeting announces new identity as AIM Congress

1 hour ago
 Stocks diverge, dollar up on eve of key US inflati ..

Stocks diverge, dollar up on eve of key US inflation data

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business