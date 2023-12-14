Gold rates up by Rs.5,700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.5,700 and was sold at Rs.218,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.212,600 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.4,887 to Rs.187,157 from Rs.

182,270 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.171,561 from Rs. 167,081, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.70 to Rs.2,650 whereas that of ten-gram silver went up by Rs.60.01 to Rs.2,271.94.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $54 to $2052 from $.1,998, the Association reported