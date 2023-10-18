Gold rates up by Rs.6,400 to Rs.206,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.6,400 and was sold at Rs. 206,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 200,100 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.5,487 to Rs.177,040 from Rs.

171,553 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.162,287 from Rs. 157,257, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.2,550 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs,2,186.21.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $1,959 from $1,923, the Association reported.