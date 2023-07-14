Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.6,500 To 214,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.6,500 to 214,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs6,500 and was sold at Rs.214,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 208,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.5,574 to Rs.183,900 from Rs.

178,326 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.168,574 from Rs. 163,466, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.86 to Rs.2,271.94.

The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $1959 from $1946, the association reported.

