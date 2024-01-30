Gold rates up by Rs.700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 700 and was sold at Rs 216,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.215,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs .600 to Rs.

185,271 from Rs184,671 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,832 from Rs.169,282, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,057 from $.2,050, the Association reported.