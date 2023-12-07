Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.800

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.800 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.218,900 against its sale at Rs 218,100 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.685 to Rs.

187,671 from Rs 186,986 whereas that of and 10 gram 22 Karat gold grew to Rs.172,032 from Rs 171,403.

The price of per tola silver and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,050 from $2,048, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business