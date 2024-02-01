Gold Rates Up By Rs.800 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 216,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,500 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs .686 to Rs.
185,442 from Rs 184,756 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,989 from Rs. 169,360, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,060 from $.2,055, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
Cipher Case: Special court issues detailed verdict against Imran, Qureshi
ECP to review law and order situation in two provinces today
Iran hands over bodies of nine laborers to Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
More Stories From Business
-
Most Asian markets retreat as Fed crushes March rate cut hope2 hours ago
-
Chicken, eggs prices reach at Rs 460 per kg, Rs 415 per dozen3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 20246 hours ago
-
Petrol prices increased by Rs.13.55 per liter15 hours ago
-
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets16 hours ago
-
Gohar urges overseas investors to tap Pakistan's trade potential16 hours ago
-
Probationary officers of 51st Common training program visit FBR16 hours ago
-
Pakistan wants to lean from Saudi Arabia to develop Sovereign Wealth Fund: Shamshad16 hours ago
-
SBP announces public holiday on Feb 516 hours ago
-
BFC appreciable step of current govt: President FCCI17 hours ago