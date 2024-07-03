Gold Rates Up By Rs.800 Per Tola To Rs.242,300
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.242,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 241,500 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs.207,733 from Rs.
207,047 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,422 from Rs. 189,793, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,345 from $2,324, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Qureshi and other leaders acquitted in ECP protest case
Gary Kirsten submits confidential report to PCB chairman over team’s poor perf ..
Zainab Jameel’s husband bail rejected in firing case
Central Ruet body due on July 6 for Muharram moon sighting
Shadab Khan achieves Hat-trick in Lanka Premier League
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 2024
Pogacar 'hits hard' in Alps to reclaim Tour de France lead
116 killed in stampede at India religious gathering
Public Private Partnership Board meeting held
SPARC celebrate World Sports Journalist Day
Rana asks PTI to negotiate, resolve political issues
More Stories From Business
-
World’s most valuable firms satisfy investors in first half of 20249 seconds ago
-
Exports up by 10.54 % to $30 bln in FY 2023-242 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 July 20246 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan pushes DGTO to boost trade advocacy, modernization17 hours ago
-
Pakistan, China make substantial strides in harnessing capabilities in IT sector: Shaza Fatima17 hours ago
-
Property tax problem would be taken up at relevant forum: MD SIDB17 hours ago
-
7th Final Year Engineering Design Projects Expo begins17 hours ago
-
CDD chief visits UoT to explore opportunities for collaboration17 hours ago
-
SECP issues consultation paper on certifications of financial sector professionals18 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan Commit to enhance bilateral trade, economic cooperation17 hours ago