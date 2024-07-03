Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.800 Per Tola To Rs.242,300

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.242,300 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 241,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs.207,733 from Rs.

207,047 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,422 from Rs. 189,793, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,345 from $2,324, the Association reported.

