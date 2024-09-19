Gold Rates Up By Rs.800 Per Tola To Rs.268,500
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.268,500 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs.267,700 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.685 to Rs. 230,195 from Rs.
229,510 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.211,012 from Rs. 210,384, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,577 from $2,569, the Association reported.
