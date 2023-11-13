Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.800 To Rs 211,800 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published November 13, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.800 to Rs 211,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs 211,800 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 211,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 181,584 from Rs 180,898 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 166,452 from Rs 165,824, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1960 from $1,958, the Association reported.

