Gold rates up by Rs.800 to Rs209,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs.209,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs.208,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs.179,184 from Rs.

178,498 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.164,252 from Rs. 163,623, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was sold at $1925, the association reported.