Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs.900 Per Tola To Rs 215,700

Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs.900 per tola to Rs 215,700

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs 215,700 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 214,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs772 to Rs184,928 from Rs184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,517 from Rs168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $09 to $2,057 from $2,048, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

5 minutes ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

8 minutes ago
 Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

13 minutes ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

5 hours ago
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

14 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

14 hours ago
 KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foste ..

KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade

14 hours ago
 London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam

14 hours ago
 PPP leader stresses for unity in political leaders ..

PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals

14 hours ago
 UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in A ..

UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business