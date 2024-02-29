Gold Rates Up By Rs.900 Per Tola To Rs 215,700
Umer Jamshaid Published February 29, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs900 and was sold at Rs 215,700 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 214,800 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs772 to Rs184,928 from Rs184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs169,517 from Rs168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs2,570 and Rs2,203.36 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $09 to $2,057 from $2,048, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade
London University’s Pro VC calls on CM Maryam
PPP leader stresses for unity in political leadership vital to gain high goals
UN 'appalled' at public floggings, executions in Afghanistan
More Stories From Business
-
Germany's unemployment constant at 3.1% in January31 minutes ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open31 minutes ago
-
Turkish economy grows 4.5% in 202331 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower2 hours ago
-
China sets up Shanghai business cooperation zone to promote int'l exchanges2 hours ago
-
Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index to debut on March 212 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 20244 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 20245 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower5 hours ago
-
KCCI, Greater Birmingham Chamber inks MoU to foster cooperation, bilateral trade14 hours ago