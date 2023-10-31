Gold rates up by Rs.900 to Rs.213,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.900 and was sold at Rs.213,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.212,100 the previous day of trading.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.

771 to Rs.182,613 from Rs. 181,842.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,550 and Rs.2,186.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,015 from $2,012, the Association reported.