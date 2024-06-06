Gold Rates Up Rs 2,400 Per Tola To Rs 243,000
Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 2,400 and was sold at Rs 243,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 240,600 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,057 to Rs 208,333 from Rs 206,276 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 190,972 from Rs189,086, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs2,800 and Rs.2400.54 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $30 to $2,362 from $2,332, the Association reported.
