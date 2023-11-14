Open Menu

Gold Rates Up To Rs 212,800 Per Tola By Increase Of Rs.1,000

Umer Jamshaid Published November 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Gold rates up to Rs 212,800 per tola by increase of Rs.1,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was sold at Rs 212,800 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 211,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 858 to Rs 182,442 from Rs 181,584 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 167,238 from Rs 166,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $1965 from $1,960, the Association reported.

More Stories From Business