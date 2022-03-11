Gold rises on high inflation data

(@FahadShabbir)

CHICAGO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Thursday as investors reacted to higher consumer price index data.

The most active gold contract for April delivery rose 12.2 U.S. dollars, or 0.61 percent, to close at 2,000.4 Dollars per ounce.

The U.S.

Labor Department reported on Thursday that U.S. consumer price index, a barometer of inflation, increased by 0.8 percent in February, or 7.9 percent year over year, the highest growth since January 1982.

Silver for May delivery rose 44 cents, or 1.7 percent, to close at 26.256 dollars per ounce. Platinum for April delivery fell 12.4 dollars, or 1.12 percent, to close at 1,095.2 dollars per ounce.