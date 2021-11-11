Gold rises on higher U.S. inflation rate

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Thursday as U.S. inflation rate rose

CHICAGO, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Thursday as U.S. inflation rate rose.

The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 17.5 U.S. dollars, or 0.96 percent, to close at 1,848.3 Dollars per ounce.

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Wednesday that U.S. consumer price index rose 0.

9 percent in October, the largest increase in four months. U.S. inflation hit a 30-year high in October by rising at a 6.2-percent annual rate, the highest rate since November 1990.

Gold futures climbed for the fifth straight session on Wednesday and settled at their highest since June 16.

Silver for December delivery rose 45.4 cents, or 1.87 percent, to close at 24.772 dollars per ounce. Platinum for January delivery rose 15.6 dollars, or 1.47 percent, to close at 1,077 dollars per ounce.