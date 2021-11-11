UrduPoint.com

Gold Rises On Higher U.S. Inflation Rate

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 03:23 PM

Gold rises on higher U.S. inflation rate

Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Thursday as U.S. inflation rate rose

CHICAGO, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Thursday as U.S. inflation rate rose.

The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 17.5 U.S. dollars, or 0.96 percent, to close at 1,848.3 Dollars per ounce.

The U.S. Labor Department reported on Wednesday that U.S. consumer price index rose 0.

9 percent in October, the largest increase in four months. U.S. inflation hit a 30-year high in October by rising at a 6.2-percent annual rate, the highest rate since November 1990.

Gold futures climbed for the fifth straight session on Wednesday and settled at their highest since June 16.

Silver for December delivery rose 45.4 cents, or 1.87 percent, to close at 24.772 dollars per ounce. Platinum for January delivery rose 15.6 dollars, or 1.47 percent, to close at 1,077 dollars per ounce.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Price New York Mercantile Exchange January June October November December Gold

Recent Stories

European Commission Upgrades Forecasts for Russia' ..

European Commission Upgrades Forecasts for Russia's GDP Growth in 2021, 2022

2 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank Signs Memorandum of Understand ..

U Microfinance Bank Signs Memorandum of Understanding with Pakistan Mortgage Ref ..

20 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies to laun ..

Peshawar Zalmi signs MoU with Hush Puppies to launch its footwear

22 minutes ago
 Belarus Forced to Take Measures to Respond to Pola ..

Belarus Forced to Take Measures to Respond to Poland's Actions - Defense Ministr ..

2 minutes ago
 Oil prices dip amid rise in U.S. inventories, stro ..

Oil prices dip amid rise in U.S. inventories, stronger U.S. dollar

2 minutes ago
 U.S. stocks drop amid inflation concerns

U.S. stocks drop amid inflation concerns

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.