Gold rises on inflation worries

CHICAGO, Oct. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) --:Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as inflation worries continue.

The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 10.5 U.S. dollars, or 0.

58 percent, to close at 1,806.8 Dollars per ounce.

This is gold's highest settlement in nearly six weeks.

Market analysts hold that rising inflation expectations are outpacing the rise in benchmark interest rates, which are as low as they have been since the beginning of the pandemic, supportive of gold.