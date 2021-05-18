Gold rises to Rs800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increase of Rs800 on Tuesday and was traded at Rs107,250 against its sale at Rs106,450, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs686 and was traded at Rs91,950 against its sale at Rs91,264 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs84,287 from Rs83,658.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1420 and Rs1217.42 respectively.

The gold price in the international market witnessed increase of $17 and was traded at $1866 against $1849.